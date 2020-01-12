|
|
Barbara L. (Ruiz) Limbaugh
September 23, 1932 - January 7, 2020
Barbara Louise (Ruiz) Limbaugh, age 87 of Fruitland, Idaho passed away on January 7, 2020. Born in Burbank, CA to Edward Vincent and Rita P. Valdez Ruiz, she was the oldest of their six children.
Barbara grew up in the San Fernando Valley and attended St. Charles Catholic Elementary before attending Corvallis High School and Valley College. She met Lawrence (Larry) Limbaugh, Jr. in 1953, while he was stationed at Point Mugu Naval Air Station, California in the U.S. Navy. Within a year, they were married. In 1955, the couple moved to Fruitland where Larry joined the family farm and they raised their five children.
Barbara was always found either serving as a room-parent for one of her children's classes, as a Boy Scout or 4-H leader or a church volunteer. She worked as a bookkeeper for the family farm and manager of Limbaugh's Farm Market. She was a faithful member of the Catholic Church and the Ontario PEO chapter. After giving over 30 years of volunteer service to the Holy Rosary Hospital Auxiliary, she was awarded Volunteer of the Year.
Barbara enjoyed traveling the country with Larry when he served on the Idaho Apple Commission and later was offered travel opportunities to visit her daughter overseas. Second to her family, Barbara's friends were very important to her. A favorite activity was her monthly pinochle game with her close friends. She cherished all her friendships over the years.
Barbara's family meant everything to her. She is survived by her five children, Mark (Cindy) Limbaugh, Tom (Connie) Limbaugh, Lori (Matthew) Espe, Chris (Patrick) Miller and Cathy (Daryl) Eldred. She is also survived by sisters Pauline (Larry) Besunder, MaryAnn Oblander and brother, Peter (Deborah) Ruiz. She had 15 grandchildren: Jennifer, Melissa, John, Joe, Allison, Patrick, Lawrence, Anna Marie, Erin, Andrew, Caroline, Catherine, Patrick, Megan, and Emma. She had 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Her husband, Larry, her parents, a brother, Ralph Ruiz and a sister, Linda Nelsen, precede her in death.
Rosary will be recited on January 16 at 7:00pm at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Fruitland preceded by a viewing from 5:30-6:45pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on January 17 at 10:00am at Corpus Christi. Burial will follow in Parkview Cemetery, New Plymouth. Arrangements are under direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette. Condolences may be made to Barbara's family at www.shaffer-jensenchapel.com
Memorials may be made to Corpus Christi Catholic Church Building Project, c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. Box 730, Payette, ID 83661.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020