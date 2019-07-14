Resources More Obituaries for Barbara Littlejohn Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Barbara Littlejohn

1937 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Barbara M Littlejohn

June 12, 1937 - June 26, 2019

Barbara "Babs" Littlejohn died of cardiac failure at her home in Boise on June 26th, 2019. She had been struggling with the effects of Parkinson's disease.

Babs was born and raised in Berkeley, CA. As a child she spent many happy summers with her Aunt and Uncle on their ranch in Weiser, ID. She graduated from Berkeley High School and went on to complete several degrees in Science and Education.

Her life was marked by an intellectual curiosity about the world and human nature. She had a particular passion for science that she shared with her students over many years of teaching.

Her vocations and avocations included: Teacher, Gifted and Talented Teacher, Music Therapist, Music Instructor, Master Gardener, Rabble Rouser, Tutor, Vet Tech, VISTA volunteer.

Babs' house was littered with musical instruments of all kinds, as she was always in a state of practicing, learning, and engaging with music in one way or another. In the last years of her life she continued to challenge herself by taking lessons in flute and fiddle and often joked about her lack of skill. She was part of a regular recorder group for years and continued to play with various ensembles weekly.

A deep, spiritual connection to the natural world was a guiding light in her life; she felt most at home in nature and with animals. Babs was an intelligent and tenderhearted person with a mischievous wit. She seemed to have an innate need to subvert authority in most forms and make up her own rules as she saw fit. She was an independent person who unapologetically lived life on her own terms. As one of her oldest friends put it - "I've never met anyone like her and probably never will again".

Family, friends, loved ones, and acquaintances, all, will miss her bright and original spirit.

Babs was preceded in death by her father, Walter Littlejohn, her mother, Florence (Thornbury) Littlejohn, her sister, Mary Jane Nadeau, and her beloved "Bink" Patricia Ann Binkert.

Babs' friends meant the world to her; join us for a Memorial potluck on Saturday, July 20th from 6-8 pm at the Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park shelter (500 S Walnut St, Boise).

Bring a side dish or dessert to share as well as musical instruments and a song. (Wine and beer ok, too).

In lieu of flowers, a donation in her honor can be made to your favorite animal welfare charity or to Planned Parenthood. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 14, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries