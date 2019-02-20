Barbara "Bobbie" Neil Maggard

February 16, 1944 - February 16, 2019

Barbara (Bobbie) Neil Maggard was born in Ontario, Oregon on February 16, 1944 to Vern and Linden Atkins. She passed away on February 16, 2019. Growing up in Vale, Oregon, Bobbie was well known for her beautiful smile and sweet personality. She loved her time as a Vale High School cheerleader and working in her Grandparents' drug store in Vale.

Following high school, Bobbie attended Boise Junior College and Treasure Valley Community College, majoring in home economics. She married Ralph Taghon, her high school sweetheart, in 1964. She and Ralph had two children, Laura and Curtis. Bobbie was a dedicated mother and homemaker.

Following the death of Ralph, Bobbie was a single mother until she was set up on a blind date with Lonnie Maggard, a widower with two daughters, Lisa and Melissa. Following a 13-day whirlwind romance, Bobbie and Lonnie were married and began 42 years of happiness. Bobbie deeply loved all four of her children and was always busy baking or sewing.

Over the years, Bobbie worked for Agri-Lines, Riverside Irrigation District and as a Teacher's Aide for Parma High School COSSA where she enjoyed being around the students. She was Lonnie's partner in their farming business, keeping the financial records and being there to help with whatever he needed. She loved gardening and living in the Roswell area, although she always remained a "Vale Girl" at heart.

Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, brother Lynn Atkins and her first husband, Ralph Taghon. She is survived by her husband Lonnie, daughter Laura Kubinski, daughter Lisa and her husband Bill Lavin, son Curtis and his wife Sonia Maggard, and daughter Melissa and her husband Wayne Andersen. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Laressa Landers, Kaylee Lavin, Shaun Andersen and Ian Lavin, and one great-granddaughter, RaeLynn Landers. As the oldest daughter in her family, Bobbie is survived by her younger sisters, Mary Lou McLaughlin and Toni Lamb, and brother John Atkins.

The family is sincerely grateful to Lenity Senior Living in Caldwell for the endless amount of love and support that they showered on Bobbie. In the short time that she was in their care, the amount of comfort and support that she and our family received was obvious every day, and she formed friendships with many of the residents.

It is Bobbie's wishes that she be cremated, and a private ceremony will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be shared at dakanfuneralchapel.com. Memorial donations may be made to Vale High School Association's scholarship fund at PO Box 274, Vale, OR 97918.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019