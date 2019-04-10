Barbara E Maxwell

April 11, 1937 - April 7, 2019

Barbara was born in Caldwell, Id. to Berlin and Virginia Benham

Virginia passed away due to complications during child birth.

Barbara married Ron Maxwell, her true love in 1967. They were able to travel all over the country in there fifth wheel and loved every minute of it. She also loved her crafts and especially making cards. You would never leave her house without a handful of those greeting cards.

She was proceeded in death by her stillborn son Brett, her granddaughter Jaime and her brother-in-law Leon. She is survived by her loving husband Ron, her 2 daughters, Ginger (Bruce) Bauer, Kelli (Ted) Tamez, 3 sons

Dan (Erika) Maxwell, Blaine (Candy) Maxwell & Mike (Kari) Maxwell

Sister-in-law Rita. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren & 14 great children, as well as many great friends & extended family.

We would like to thank Journeys Hospice for all the loving care and support.

A special thanks to LaVon & Robin for making mom feel special. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019