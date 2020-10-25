Barbara Miller

Barbara Kay Miller

March 4, 1947 - October 16, 2020

Barbara Kay Miller, 73, of Caldwell, Idaho, died on October 16, 2020, at home surrounded by her husband and three daughters. Barbara was born on March 4, 1947 to S. E. (Slim) and Margaret (Peggy) Bronson in Rifle, CO. The family moved to Joseph, OR when Barbara was a small child and she spent all of her public school years there. On September 27, 1967 Barbara married the love of her life, Ronald Miller. Together they raised three daughters, Audrey, Rhonda and Lisa. Barbara spent her life caring for her family, as well as others. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother, not only to her own family, but to many others who she felt needed love and comfort that a mother can give. She was a natural at caring for stray animals and stray people. Ron and Barbara built their life together and raised their children in Caldwell, ID, however, the Wallowa Mountains and her family and friends in Joseph, OR were always in her heart. Barbara became a dedicated & baptized Jehovah's Witness on November, 16, 1975. She was devoted in her love of Jehovah God from that point forward in her life and shared her knowledge and love of the Bible with her children and many others. Barbara is survived by her husband, Ron Miller of Caldwell, ID, and her children, Audrey (Marc) Subin of Idaho Falls, ID, Rhonda (Wade) King of Salem, OR and Lisa (Guy) Bollinger of Caldwell, ID, her grandchildren, Torin (Nikki) Subin of Caldwell, ID, Lauren (Drake) Abrams of Caldwell, ID and Liam Subin of Idaho Falls, ID. Barbara is also survived by her two brothers, Don Bronson and Wayne (Donna) Bronson of Joseph, OR, as well as several nieces and nephews.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store