I’m a housekeeper at sunny ridge and I cleaned Barbara’s room when I wasn’t there she’ll tell me her room wouldn’t get cleaned well. She’d tell me when she was young that the dust pan would be called a butler. I cleaned a small round mirror that her parents gave her when she was a young girl and she also told me about her quilt that her husband gave her just before he past that it was the last gift she got from him she was so sweet I also got to know her husband and their pup when I learned of his passing I was sad to know about it and every time I’ll clean her room I’ll think about her asking me to clean her room especially her rug! When I asked about where she was that morning I went to work I was told she had passed my eyes just filled with tears she was was the sweetest person I’ll miss her.

Sandy

Acquaintance