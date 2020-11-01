Barbara Eugenia Morgan
April 14, 1942 - October 20, 2020
Barbara Eugenia Morgan, 78, went to be with the Lord on October 20, 2020.
Barbara (Parker) Morgan was born on April 14, 1942 to Raymond and Viola Parker in Coos Bay, Oregon. After spending her childhood living on the Oregon coast, the family moved inland to Eugene where Barbara graduated from South Eugene High School in 1960. Weeks after her graduation, Barbara married the love of her life, Ted Morgan. Barbara and Ted were the first couple married in the newly constructed Fairfield Church of the Nazarene in Eugene. The upcoming years saw them welcome sons Jonathan and Mark.
Barbara spent many years as a homemaker. As her sons grew up, she worked at various schools as a librarian and teaching assistant. When her first granddaughter was born, Barbara took on a large role in helping care for her granddaughter, and later, her grandsons. Whether it was soccer games, Boy Scout activities, or band concerts, Barbara was at every event involving her grandchildren.
Barbara enjoyed reading and she especially enjoyed seeing others enjoy books. One of her passions was to ensure schools and churches she was involved with had a functioning library. It was important to her that people of all ages have access to books.
In later years, Barbara's health required her to move into Sunny Ridge Retirement Center. While there she made many friends. She enjoyed crafts, music and maintaining the bookcase full of books. As her health began to decline, she continued to maintain the bookcase so other residents could enjoy a good read. Shortly after Barbara's passing, a Sunny Ridge resident was seen looking at books on the bookcase. The family knows that while Barbara is in Heaven, they are delighted to see that other residents can continue to enjoy the books that Barbara once maintained.
Barbara had two true love: The Lord and her family. She is survived by her sons Jonathan (Amy) and Mark; brother Robert (Jean); granddaughters Devhan (Luis), Allyson (David) and Whitney (Andrew); grandsons Jonathan Kelly and Jadon; great-granddaughter Amelia and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted; her parents Raymond and Viola; and her sister Carolyn West.
Considering current conditions, a memorial service will be delayed until spring/summer 2021 when an outdoor graveside service will be held.
The family suggests in lieu of memorial contributions, plan a meal or activity with your family and spend some extra time with them in Barbara's memory.
