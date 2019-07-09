Home

Dakan Funeral Chapel
504 South Kimball Avenue
Caldwell, ID 83605
(208) 459-3629
Barbara Starnes Obituary
Barbara Jean Starnes
December 14, 1944 - July 3, 2019
Barbara Jean Starnes born 12/14/44 in Waimea, Kauai, Hawaii. Daughter of Peter & Andrea Rita. She met her husband Russell on Kauai in 1962. They were married 6/22/63 and just celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary.
Barbara is survived by her husband Russell and her two children Debbie (John) Tona and Russell (Christine) Starnes Jr. Her sisters Andie, Patricia, Judy and her brother Peter. Her 5 grandchildren Neil Tona, Anna McGaughey, Evann Tona, Malia Tona & Danielle Starnes. She also has 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Mary Jane.
Barbara attended Faith Lutheran Church in Caldwell and was involved with their Community Food Bank and quilters group. She loved to bowl, craft, do puzzles and garden. She loved playing with her grandkids stuffing them with cookies and "kids coffee".
Celebration of Life will be held Friday July 12th at 11am Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 S Montana, Caldwell. Reception immediately following. Please wear Hawaiian attire
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 9, 2019
