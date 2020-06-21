Barbara E Svetich

July 5, 1940 - June 5, 2020

Barbara Ellen Estes Svetich passed away on June 5, 2020. She was born in Lewistown, Montana on July 5, 1940, the first child of Theodore Roosevelt Estes and Isadora Fäh Estes. She was educated in Moore, Montana, where her family had lived for four generations. She graduated from the Moore High School as the Valedictorian, after becoming a National Merit Scholarship finalist. In high school she was the editor of the school paper and won a Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow award. In 1979, she won state and national awards in an essay contest about the 1st Amendment. She married James R. Carnline in 1958. They were later divorced. In 1964 she met and married Leonard R. Svetich, a union which lasted until his death in 1998.

She was active in All Saints Episcopal Church where she served as a lector, clerk of the Vestry and on the Altar Guild, in her neighborhood association and other charitable associations. She enjoyed reading, gardening, flowers, archaeology, earrings, bling shoes, fancy hats, her beloved cats, and was always proud to show off her water garden and her three large koi, Pinto, Plato and Joval.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leonard R. Svetich, her sister, Ruth Bergsing, and her son, Bradley A. Svetich. She is survived by her children, Rosemarie D. Grissett (Tom), Donald J. Svetich (Thais), and Lila M. Richard (Timothy), grandchildren John and Alicia Grissett, Barbara Dawn Svetich Bowman (with whom she shared a birthday), Tyson Svetich, Brandy Svetich, Alex Svetich, Suellen Svetich, and Ian and Evan Richard. She had 6 great-grandchildren, Breanna and Leonel Guerrero, Bradley III and Elizabeth Svetich, Jordan Nixon, and Odyn Svetich. She is also survived by her siblings, Ted W. Estes, Thomas Estes, William Estes, and Alice Estes, who cared for her in her final years, as well as the pets she shared with Alice, Bebé, and Diva.

She would like you to remember her by gifts to All Saints Episcopal Church, 704 S. Latah, Boise ID 83705 or Simply Cats, 2833 S. Victory View Way, Boise ID 83709.





