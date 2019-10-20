|
|
Becky D McCullough
July 4,1948 - October 1,2019
Mom was an amazing wife, mother, g-ma, and great g-ma and a friend to so many.
Mom found her forever love Pa, they built a beautiful life together with what was the most important to them, our family.
Mom loved fishing and going on adventures with Pa and teaching their grandchildren how to fish. She loved the holidays and family gatherings, with the 4 th of July being her birthday it always was extra special. Moms favorite was Christmas, Pa always went above and beyond decorating every corner of the house inside & out just for mom, and she loved every bit of it.
Mom loved animals especially dogs, birds and fish, she enjoyed a wide range of crafts ceramics, oil painting, crocheting, looming and so much more.
Mom is survived by her loving husband Ken, daughters Anne, Sands & Chris grandchildren Alisha, Brandy, Terra, Alyssia, Candace, Jaymelin, James, Nick, Michael, John, Jeff. Great grandchildren Preston, Nathaniel, Nicholas, JazMyn, McKenzie, Carson, Arianna, Ashlyn, Londyn, Brynleigh, Zoey & Zayla. Brother Jim, sisters Myrla, Karren & Kathy, and numerous extended family.
Mom is proceeded in heaven by dad Hank, mom Ileen, sister Vicki & niece Shontel.
Mom there's no words to Express how much we miss you and love you, you are the center of our family, you taught us strength, wisdom and more importantly love.. until we meet again.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019