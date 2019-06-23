|
Bertha Evelyn Mullin, 98, of Melba, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at her daughter's home in Nampa. A memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, June 28, 2019 at the First United Presbyterian Church located at 400 Lake Lowell Ave in Nampa. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Bertha's honor to the First United Presbyterian Church or the Melba Senior Center, 115 Base Line Rd, Melba, Idaho 83641. To read the obituary please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on June 23, 2019