Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Presbyterian Church
400 Lake Lowell Ave
Nampa, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Mullin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha Mullin


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bertha Mullin Obituary
Bertha Evelyn Mullin, 98, of Melba, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at her daughter's home in Nampa. A memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, June 28, 2019 at the First United Presbyterian Church located at 400 Lake Lowell Ave in Nampa. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Bertha's honor to the First United Presbyterian Church or the Melba Senior Center, 115 Base Line Rd, Melba, Idaho 83641. To read the obituary please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now