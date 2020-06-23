Beth Edwards
Beth Edwards
Beth Anderson Edwards was born August 10, 1921 in Bird City, Kansas. She passed away peacefully June 19, 2020 in Nampa, Idaho at the age of 98.
The family lived in Bird City until Beth was 15 years old, then moved to Caldwell. She graduated from Caldwell High School in 1939. In 1940 she graduated from Peacock Beauty College and then worked for various shops until opening her own. She met Russell Edwards on Halloween night, 1940. They were married August 31, 1941.
The family moved to a farm in 1953 near Caldwell where they farmed and raised cattle until Russell retired. Beth was a home maker and was always there for her children. She was a seamstress, among other hobbies, and in her later years she took up card making which she thoroughly enjoyed.
Beth was preceded in death by her parents and husband Russell. She is survived by her children Dennis and Marilyn Edwards of Nampa and Sherri and Greeley Price of Boise; three grandchildren: Corey Edwards, Darci Goff and Wade Winters; three great-grandchildren: Jordon Winters, A.J. and Luke Edwards.
The family expresses its sincere gratitude to Margaret Baxter, a special person who took care of our mom as if she was her own for the last seven years of her life.
A private family burial will be held. To express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
