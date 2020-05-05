Beth Wheeler
1926 - 2020
Beth Ward Wheeler
Beth Ward Wheeler, 93, of Nampa passed away, Saturday, May 2, 2020 of natural causes. She was born July 31, 1926 to LeRoy and Marguerite Ward in Logan, Utah. She was the oldest of eight children. Beth graduated from Weber High School. While working in a dress shop in Logan she met Lawrence "Pat" Wheeler and they were married July 25, 1946. They moved to Boise in 1947 where they raised their four boys: Dennis, Dale, Clyde and Steve. A private family viewing will be held from 10 to 2 PM, Thursday, May 7 at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd prior to burial. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and by request of the Governor only one person (or household) may enter the viewing room at a time and there will be no congregating in the lobby or other spaces in the funeral chapel. To read the obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. 208-467-7300




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Viewing
10:00 - 2:00 PM
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
