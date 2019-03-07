Beth Johnson Whitney

September 9, 1933 - March 1, 2019

Beth Johnson Whitney, 85, of Caldwell, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 1, 2019. The youngest of 12 children, Beth was born on September 9, 1933 in Nampa, Idaho to Cyrus & Maude Johnson.

She grew up in Nampa, and graduated from Nampa High School in 1951. Her father Cy was a packer & guide, and she spent her childhood summers with her family in a one room cabin (SnowShoe Cabin) in the mountains near Landmark. Many fond memories have been shared of moving the horses to the cabin for the summers, running the dogs & sled to Stibnite with her brother Bill, and countless more of her years growing up in the hills.

After high school, Beth began working at the First Bank of Caldwell. She retired after 42 years in 1996. (The bank was First Interstate at the time of her retirement.)

She met the love of her life, Stanley Whitney in 1952, and the two married on October 24, 1953. Stan was a mechanic and built race cars in his free time, so they spent many weekends at Meridian Speedway. The rest of their time was spent camping & riding horses in the mountains she so dearly loved.

In September, 1965, they adopted their only child, a daughter, Teresa. Beth

always said the biggest blessings often come in the smallest packages. The bond the three of them shared was truly a blessing from God. Trading horses and race cars for motorcycles, the three continued the tradition of spending summers camping. In 1972, they purchased property near Placerville, and in 1988 built their family cabin. She once again had her "home in the hills".

After 65 years of marriage, Beth lost her love, Stan, to extended health

complications in January. We take comfort knowing that she needed to be with him, and they are together once again.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Teresa & Rick Stephens;

granddaughters, Alicia Stephens, Krystal and her husband Joe Winslow, and Alyssa Crowder Matlock & Joel; great-grandchildren, Aiyana & Aniyah Garza (Alicia), Emry & Aeva Winslow (Krystal & Joe), and Isabella, Malia & Walter Romero & Amari Bravo (Alyssa); brother, Bill Johnson; nieces, Wendy Weathers, Ginna Maggard, Jan Larison, and Tracey Johnson and their families; and many more very special and loved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Whitney; her parents; sisters, Marge Bachman, Della Harris, Maude (Peach) Gifford, and Amelia Johnson; brothers, Val, Darrell, Late, Frank, Bobby and Teddy Johnson; and niece, Virginia (Harris) Pickett.

Beth's family will receive friends on Sunday evening, March 10th between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. at Dakan Funeral Chapel, Caldwell. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 11th, at Dakan Chapel with burial to follow at Canyon Hill Cemetery, Caldwell. Condolences may be shared at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary