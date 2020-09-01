Bette Shigeko Uda

December 6, 1924 - August 22, 2020

Bette (Shigeko) Uda passed away peacefully on August 22, 2020 in Eagle, Idaho at the age of 95.Bette was born on December 6, 1924 to Chiyono Shimizu Arima andNirokuArima at the family home in Boise. She was the youngest of 3 children, with sister Mary Chiyoko and brother Tom Shizuo. When Bette was 2, her family moved to Cascade to operate the Boston Café. Bette, with her siblings, worked at the café and on their stepfather's (SamAkichika) farm on W. Mountain rd.Bette enjoyed playing with friends, riding her bike, taking tap dance lessons, writing fiction and poetry, and picking huckleberries. She was also a sportswriter for theCascade high school newspaper. Prior to her senior year, Bette's family moved to Homedale, where she completed her high school education. At both schools, she was involved with several student clubs and activities including the yearbook staff, cheer, basketball, track, and softball.

After high school, Bette went to Boise to find work, first as a housekeeper then as a developer atFox Photography Studio. It was in Boise that Bette became well known as a talented jitterbug dancer. It was also in Boise where she met her future husband of 59 years, Ben, on a blind date.Eventually Ben and Bette decided to start a farm next to her brother Tom, so they moved to Homedale where they raised 3 children who followed in their mother's footsteps by participating in numerous school sports and activities.

Bette joined the PTA in 1952 and was also a Room Mother for all 3 kids. To raise funds for the PTA, Bette helped start the International Smorgasbord, which ran annually for 50 years as the PTA's largest fundraising event. Bette was an active PTA member for 17 straight years and only missed 6 meetings during that time. She was awarded a Lifetime Membership to the PTA.

As a den mother for her son's scout troop she began sending updates of scout activities to the local newspapers. Soon after, she received a call from the Idaho Press Tribune's regional editor, who offered her a correspondent job, covering Homedale and Owyhee county. Bette loved this job and strived to highlight the positive activities of the local youth. She took photographs, developed the film, and authored her articles for over 25 years.

Bette always found ways to give back to her community.She was the Secretary/Treasurer of Homedale's Chamber of Commerce for many years and was an honorary life member. Bette was also the 1st woman to serve on Homedale's City Council where she managed the city's Parks & Rec Dept. During her tenure on the council, Bette never used city funds to pay for Parks and Rec projects. For almost 19 years, she raised funds by collecting/recycling aluminum and newspapers by the truckload. She also successfully applied for several grants on behalf of the city. Using funds from her recycling efforts and from the grants she was able to finance projects such as tennis courts, welcome signs, park benches, tables, awnings, landscaping, and bleachers. She also used these funds to pay for programs such as adult ed classes, summer rec leagues, and arts & craft classes. Bette empowered local youth by assisting them with city beautification projects. In 1980, Bette's 30+ years of public service were recognized by the Treasure Valley Chamber of Commerce, with the Outstanding Citizen Award. That same year, she also received the Thomas Jefferson Award for community service.In 2011, the City of Homedale renamed the local park in honor of Bette's lifetime of giving back to the community she loved.

Bette was an accomplished cook and hostess. With sister Mary and sister-in-law Molly, she hosted the family's famous New Year's Day feast every year and was always ready with a delicious, 3 course meal for any visitor to her home.She also enjoyed working as a middle and elementary school cook for over 20 years.

Bette is preceded in death by husband Ben Uda, fatherNirokuArima, mother Chiyono "Mary" Arima-Akichika, stepfather SamAkichika, sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Guy Yamashita, brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Molly Arima, sisters-in-law, Fusaye Fujii, Sada Yamada and MaryOgsbury.Bette is survived by her 3 children and their spouses, Joni & Kathy Uda, Tami & Kent Takeshita, and Terry & Charito Uda. Her sister-in-law Alice Vetter, brother-in-law StanOgsbury , 8 grandchildren, and 14 nieces and nephews.

Bette's family would like to extend a warm thank you to everyone who has supported them including Bette's many friends, extended family, caregivers, her St. Lukes Hospice care team, and her niece and nephew, Dorothy and Norio Kojima. They would also like to thank the citizens of Homedale who have liftedtheir spirits with words of love and support.Due to the pandemic, Bette's family has chosen to hold private services but once the pandemic crisis has subsided, the family plans on holding a Celebration of Life in Bette's park.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Homedale City Hall, in Bette Uda's name. The city has agreed to dedicate these donations to fund future updates to the city tennis courts and other park facilities.Address: City of Homedale, P.O. Box 757, Homedale, ID 83628.





