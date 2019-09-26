|
Betty Jo Breshears
July 17, 1939 - September 20, 2019
Betty Jo Breshears passed away September 20, 2019 surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born July 17, 1939 in Caldwell, Idaho and was the only child of C.E. "Budd" and Grace (Upton) Little of Homedale, Idaho. Betty and her parents lived for several years in American Falls where she attended school. She also had especially fond memories of the few years she lived with her cousins, the Fulwyler boys of Vale, Oregon (Joe, Bob, Doug & Dick).
Betty married Jack Breshears in 1961 and together they had three children. They lived in Nampa until 1965 when they moved to Auburn, Washington. In 1974 she and Jack divorced and Betty moved to Homedale to be near her parents and raise her three children. She remained in Homedale until 2010, at which time she relocated to Boise to be closer to her family. Betty chose not to drive a car and when she lived in Homedale could often be seen riding her bicycle or walking to town.
Those who were blessed to know Betty knew she was a special soul who had little interest in 'material' things. Compassionate and kind, Betty had a particular fondness for children and pets. She lived for her family and close friends and was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren. They were her entire world, a world that will miss her dearly.
To the caregivers and staff of Grace Assisted Living and Abode Hospice, the family express their sincere appreciation for the kindness and care they provided our Mother.
Betty is survived by her daughter Nancy Smyth and husband, David, of Meridian, Idaho; Cindy Weigel and husband, Kelley of Boise, Idaho and their two children Matthew and Morgan; her son Devin Breshears and wife Jeannette of Edgewood, Washington and their three children Nicholas and wife Kendall, Natalie and Nathan.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Marsing-Homedale Cemetery in the coming weeks. Cremation under the direction of Cremation Society of Idaho.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 26, 2019