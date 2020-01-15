Home

Betty (Hayter) Bruveleit


1926 - 2020
Betty (Hayter) Bruveleit Obituary
Betty Lou (Hayter) Bruveleit
September 14, 1926 - Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Betty Lou (Hayter) Bruveleit, 93, passed away Saturday, Jan 11 at the home of her daughter in Nampa.
Mom was born September 14, 1926 in Ainsworth, Nebraska. She married Donald L. Bruveleit on November 22, 1942.They lived in Nebraska before moving to Payette in 1947. In 1952 they moved to Sand Hollow where they farmed until Don's passing in 1970. She and Dad taught us how to work hard and serve others. She loved playing Bingo at the Caldwell Senior Center.
She is survived by daughters Shelley (Jack) Roberson, Diane (John) Campbell, Bonnie Stapleton, son Dean (Franny) Bruveleit, foster sons Tom (Dolores) Selves and Ken Endline, sister in law Lois Royston, daughters in law Jo Bennion and Judy Brock and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Don, her son Larry and granddaughter Becky Jo. We love you Mom! At her request there will be no service.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020
