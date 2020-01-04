|
|
Betty Louise (Nichols) Davis
April 13, 1946 - January 1, 2020
Betty Louise (Nichols) Davis, was born April 13, 1946 and went to be with the Lord on January 1, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.
Betty graduated from Notus High School in 1966 and went into the medical field, working for 42 years at West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell. Upon retiring, she began traveling, spending time with family and enjoyed community outings. She was a member of the Caldwell Presbyterian Church for over 40 years. She was active with the Salvation Army for over 50 years. She loved her pets and thought of them as though they were her children.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Lee and May Nichols and her sister, Barbara Oaks.
She is survived by her brother, Lee Nichols and his children as well as Barbara's children and many, many nieces and nephews. Everyone Betty met lovingly called her Aunt Betty.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 PM at Flahiff Funeral Chapel in Caldwell. A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 3:00 PM at The Caldwell Presbyterian Church, 603 Everett St, Caldwell, ID 83605. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BSU Adult Reading Programs. Condolences to the family may be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 4, 2020