Betty Lundy Evans

July 3, 1920 - August 15, 2020

Betty Lundy Evans of Hayden, Idaho, left us to go home to the Lord on Saturday, August 15th 2020, at the Living Springs Assisted Living Facility in Post Falls, Idaho.

Betty was born on July 3rd, 1920 to Clark Braden and Lyda Fern Lundy in Nampa, Idaho. She joined one older brother Glen, and was soon followed by her sisters Helen and Doris, then brothers Bob and Joe, who have all preceded her in death.

Betty grew up on a farm in the small community of Sunny Slope alongside the Snake River in Caldwell, Idaho. She worked hard during her growing years, milking cows, feeding the chickens and livestock, and gathering eggs.

In 1933 at 13 years old Betty was baptized and began her deep faith journey with God which would impact her entire life and the lives of those around her.

Betty married Robert Lemons in 1939 and they moved to Burns, Oregon. Betty and Robert had 3 children together - Judie, Carolynne, and Steve. Betty and Robert purchased a local photo and portrait studio where Betty learned to do photo make-up, pose and shoot portraits, and develop and touch up pictures. Their marriage experienced hard times and was eventually ended. Betty got through this trying time with the help of family and by leaning on the Lord.

In the summer of 1950 Betty met Chuck Brisbois. In 1951 they were married at the Church of Christ in Pocatello, Idaho. Chuck's daughter Sonra fit right in with Betty's children and they became a family of 6. In March of 1952 the Brisbois family moved to Anchorage, Alaska. In the fall of 1953 Betty gave birth to their daughter Jan, and the whole family was thrilled! In 1955 they added another daughter Marquita to the family, then they left Alaska to move back to the States in 1957 - just before Alaska officially became a state.

A new season began for the Brisbois family in Portland, Oregon, where they enrolled all of the children in Columbia Christian School. Chuck's health began to fail and he was diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis.

The family left the Portland area and returned to Caldwell, Idaho. The family soon became very involved with the Caldwell Church of Christ where they were welcomed in and embraced. In March of 1960 they added one last child to the family - a daughter named Sharyl. Then in March of 1966 Betty had to say goodbye to her beloved husband Chuck as he went home to be with the Lord.

A new chapter opened up for Betty as she enrolled in the College of Idaho. She absolutely loved school. She graduated Cum Laude and went on to become a Social Worker which was what she did till her retirement in 1983. She went on to develop and supervise the first Hospice program in Caldwell, which she retired from in 1989.

After retirement, Betty married Oscar Evans. They had known each other since they were teenagers and had much in common. She and Oscar had 15 wonderful years together before he went home to be with the Lord in 2004.

At this time Betty decided to make the move up to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho to live near 4 of her 7 children. She spent much of her time sewing, crocheting and making quilts. She was very involved with the Church of Christ in Dalton Gardens, and with spending time with family.

Betty leaves behind a score of people she impacted throughout her life, as well as a family that loved and cherished her. She lived her life to the fullest and served those around her with a deep unconditional love. She was preceded in death by daughters Marquita Dial and Sonra Nelson, and she leaves behind daughters Judie Sanborn, Carolynne Gamble, Jan Stuppy and Sharyl Williams, and one son Steve Brisbois. She leaves 25 grandchildren, and many great and great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind a legacy of love, honor, hard work, and trust in God.

A private graveside service will be held in Coeur d'Alene with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Arrangements by English Funeral Chapel.





