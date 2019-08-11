|
|
Betty "Joyce" Flower
1941 - 2019
Betty "Joyce" (Scott) Flower, age 78, of Emmett, Idaho, passed away peacefully at 2:30
p.m. on August 7, 2019, at home with her beloved husband and family by her side.
Born April 1, 1941, in Shelly, Idaho, she was the daughter of Dora Scott Hinton and Wayne Scott. Joyce had lived in Idaho for the past 50 years. Joyce was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker. She was endlessly kind, caring and had a sense of humor that always made others smile.
Joyce loved arts and crafts, especially painting and scrapbooking. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren and was proud of each of them.
She married her school sweetheart, Duayne Leeander Flower of Emmett, Idaho, on May 25, 1955. They shared 64 blissful years of marriage together and have four beautiful children.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Duayne Flower; sons, Douglas (Janis) Flower, Marty Flower, Jeffrey (Renee) Flower and daughter, Christy Flower. She is also survived by grandchildren, Jared (Meg), Jason, Garrett, Tyler (Kari), MaKenzie and Kyle, as well as great-grandchildren Leilani, Ainslee, and Kade. (All of Idaho.)
Joyce was preceded in death by her mother, Dora Scott Hinton; father, Wayne Scott; brothers, Gary Scott, Kim Scott, and grandchildren Cory Flower and Jacob Flower.
Joyce was a light to many, always willing to help and offer her warmth. She was dearly loved and will be sincerely missed.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stake center (980 West Central Rd. Emmett, Idaho). Burial to follow at the Emmett Cemetery. Services are in the care of the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett. Condolences may be offered at www.potterchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2019