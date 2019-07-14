|
|
Betty Lou Ivey
July 24, 1929 - June 6, 2019
Betty Lou Ivey, 89, of Nampa, passed away peacefully at home in the early hours of June 6, 2019. Mom/Granny was born on July 24, 1929, has been reunited with her soul mate, Vern, our dad/the kids' papa, who passed away peacefully at home in the early hours of February 21, 2001. Following cremation, she now resides in her "drawer" next to dad's at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, where they share a beautiful view of the mountains.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on July 14, 2019