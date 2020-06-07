Betty Jean Huffaker
Betty Jean Huffaker
February 1, 1933 - May 28, 2020
Jean was born in Omaha, Nebraska, but landed in Nampa as a child when her parents moved there in 1939. After graduating from Nampa High School in 1951, she met Arlo Wayne Huffaker, an Army Infantryman, and they married in August of 1952. For the duration of their 39-year marriage, they lived in Germany, Washington, Idaho, Kansas, Texas, Louisiana, and California, then settled in Caldwell after they retired. Jean was known among her friends as a humanitarian. She often gave money to those in need, visited old folks' homes to lend comfort, and gave car rides to stranded motorists or strangers walking along the highway. She liked to call herself a Highway Samaritan. Jean was a member of the Church of Latter-Day Saints, and loved her association with other members of The Church. Jean is survived by a daughter, Arla Marie (Craig), and son, Timothy (Veronica), who reside in Las Vegas, and grandchildren, Stephanie and Theresa Ann, as well as great-grandchildren.


Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
