Betty was such a wonderful lady who I thought so much of. I am so glad to have renewed our friendship in the past few years. She was always fun to be around. She was a lady who loved her family and kept them close to her. Her kids took good care of her before and after Sumner passed away. I am sad to see that she has passed away, but I know she is happy to be with her honey again. RIP Miss Betty! Love you!!!!

Judy Rich