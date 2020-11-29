Betty Lou Kennard
August 24, 1950 - November 23, 2020
Betty Lou Kennard, 70, passed away on November 23, 2020, from respiratory failure at West Valley Medical Center. She was born on August 24, 1950, in Jonesboro, Arkansas, the daughter of Charles R. and Maybelle (Thomas) Payton.
Aunt Betty graduated from high school in California, Class of 1968. Following graduation Aunt Betty did one of her favorite things in the world and traveled. She embarked on many adventures that took her all over the United States and overseas, including Spain and the Netherlands. She devoted most of her life to loving her family and friends and serving others in customer service. She was known for having a green thumb. If it had roots, leaves or flowers, Aunt Betty could grow it. She spent most of her time either sitting outside on her front porch talking or in the woods that surrounded her house. Aunt Betty was lucky to have loved several great men in her life. She married her husband David Kennard in April of 1988 and they spent 5 wonderful years together in Washington before he left this world to early. She then met Craig Schmidt who gave her the ability to travel the United States while he worked. Unfortunately, he too was taken to early from this world, due to cancer.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband David, her life partner Craig, five brothers; Billy, Buddy, Lee, Jimmy, and Tommy and three sisters; Alice, Ruth, and Bonnie. Aunt Betty has one surviving sister Louise Almeda, numerous nieces and nephews, more great nieces and nephews than she can count, and many loving friends.
An open house will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 between the hours of 11:00 am and 3:00 pm at 26730 Desert Hills Dr, Wilder, ID 83676. Interment will be during Aunt Betty's favorite season, Summer, in Spurger, Texas. In lieu of flowers, we are asking those who wish to remember Aunt Betty to make a gift in her memory to a cause that was close to her heart; Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540.
We will always love you Aunt Betty and will never forget your amazing smile!
