Betty A. McKeeth
July 5, 1924 - November 22, 2019
Betty A. McKeeth was born to George and Elizabeth Hanshaw in Caldwell, Idaho, on July 5, 1924. She and sister Alice grew up on a farm not far from Caldwell, and Betty graduated from Wilder High School. She began training at Nampa Business College soon after.
Betty married Karl McKeeth on May 9, 1943, and together they raised four children while Karl worked at Leo J. Mason Motor Company in Caldwell. Betty stayed home with their four children. Both Karl and Betty were very active in Caldwell First Baptist Church, Betty teaching and singing. A well-remembered song sung with the church trio was "The Babe in the Manger." Karl went to be with the Lord in 1971, and Betty subsequently worked for the Federal Land Bank and for the First Baptist Church in the office. After several years she traveled to Ecuador where she worked in the HCJB mission office and sang in the HCJB radio choir. She returned to Caldwell and worked for the Federal Land Bank for most of the next 25 years. Betty resided for the last ten years of her life with her son Kirk and his family in Nampa, attending El Tesoro Fellowship with them.
She is survived by her children: Cinda (Myron) Wilson; Suzanne (Richard) Shaw; John (Nancy) McKeeth; and Kirk (Juanita) McKeeth. Grandchildren: Timothy (Kim) Keys; Daron (Yunae) Wilson; Sonya (Grant) Glaus; Luke (Tabitha) McKeeth; Nathan (Sarah) McKeeth; Hannah (Ariel) Moreno; Andrew (Rachel) McKeeth; Karl McKeeth, Annie McKeeth, and Ellie (Kean) McHaddad; as well as 15 great grandchildren.
Beginning with her salvation and then her husband's, Betty McKeeth's spiritual influence has rippled far around the world. Her progeny includes pastors, missionaries, Christian workers in various endeavors, and lights for Christ in many capacities. We will miss her love of music, love of family, and godly wisdom but are grateful that she is enjoying the blessings of eternity with God and loved ones gone before.
A memorial service will be held at Caldwell First Baptist Church on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.
Condolences may be shared and a more detailed obituary may be read at Dakan Funeral Chapel's webpage: www.dakanfuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 27, 2019