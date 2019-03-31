|
Betty Charlene McNary, 89, of Nampa, died on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at her home. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Church of Jesust Christ of Latter Day Saints, 927 Ruth Lane, Nampa. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the services in the relief society room at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com 208-442-8171
