Betty Mitchell
January 12, 1927 - March 19, 2020
Betty Young Mitchell, 93, passed away at St. Alphonsus Medical Center on March 19, 2020.
Betty was born at home near Magnet, Nebraska, on January 12, 1927, to Clarence and Anna Mae Mitchell Young, the 3rd of their ten children. Her childhood was spent helping with the younger children in her family, as well as extended family. She enjoyed singing with her sister, Laverne, and attending the Methodist Church. A classmate, Lee Mitchell, had a car and he caught her eye. Before long she was helping him with his homework. Betty graduated from Chambers high school. It was wartime and Lee had been drafted. Betty and Lee married while he was home on leave. A telegram, telling Betty that Lee had been badly injured in Bouganville in the South Pacific, impacted the rest of their lives. Roy was born and a year later Gerald arrived, followed soon by Judy and then Teresa. Winters were hard in Nebraska and Lee and Betty moved their family to Meridian joining other family members.
Betty was first a wife and mother. She was a beautiful seamstress, sharing her talents with many in the community. She was a 4-H leader, active in the Meridian Methodist Church and was awarded the Woman of the Year from the Meridian Chamber of Commerce. She worked for David's Fabrics for several years.
She is survived by her children, Lee Roy and Mary Mitchell, Gerald and Darcy Mitchell, Judy and Bill Barczak, Teresa and Pat Pulliam, several grandchildren and brothers, Burl Young (Joanne), Bill Young (Karen), Ron Young (Hazel), Clarence "Bud" Young (Trish). She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Mitchell, two sisters and three brothers.
There are no plans for a funeral at this time. Memorials may be sent to a .
Rememberances to the family may be left at www.accentfuneral.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 24, 2020