Flahiff Funeral Chapels - Caldwell Chapel
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
(208) 459-0833
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Betty Young Obituary
Betty J. Young
August 30, 1941 - February 17, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Betty Jeanne Young announces her passing on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Betty was born on August 30, 1941 in Riverside, California to Walter E. Givens and Maude Givens-Bywater.
Preceded in death by her brother Richard and sister Mary Jane Givens. Betty will be lovingly remembered by siblings: Rose, Jesse (Melanie), Jim (Diana), John (Julie), Judy (Harold), Paul (Sheila), Keith (Naomi), and Kent; her children, Gerald Wallace Jr., Roberta Knight (Tom), and Sandra Wilson (James); with 9 Grandkids, and 15 great grandchildren.
Betty worked for the Canyon County Sheriff's Department for 30 years. She was known for her delicious homemade meals as well as her assertive and fair approach. Betty was a vibrant, gracious, and a giving woman. She always had a seat at the table for everyone and made enough food to feed an army. No one left her house hungry, feeling unloved, or without a generous bag of food. Betty was well known for her amazing cinnamon rolls, cookies, jams, and salsa. Betty and her cooking will be missed by so many.
Betty retired from the Canyon County Sheriff's Department in 2002 due to health challenges. With determination and tenacity she beat cancer, against all odds. She was well loved by all who were privileged enough to know this beautiful woman.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1 pm at Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell, 624 Cleveland Blvd. A viewing will be held one hour prior to service at the funeral chapel. Memories can be shared at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019
