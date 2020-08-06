1/
Beulah "Bee" Wagoner
1935 - 2020
Beulah "Bee" E. Wagoner
March 27, 1935 - July 30, 2020
Beulah "Bee" (Winslow) Wagoner born March 27, 1935 in Elma, Washington to Theodore E and Lillian M (Ator) Winslow passed peacefully on July 30, 2020. Bee grew up in McCleary, Washington. After graduating as Elma High School Valedictorian, she attended and graduated from Conqueror's Bible College in Portland Oregon. In 1957, she married John W. Wagoner, moving to the Caldwell family farm. To their lives were added Joleen, Judy and Dawna. Bee lived and loved being a teacher and educator, starting as "Cookie" in the Huston schoolhouse. She continued as a para-professional in the Vallivue School District until her 1997 retirement, remembering each student and adapting her teaching to their specific needs. Bee developed a curriculum for teaching English as a Second Language. Glimpses of her bravery manifested into five trips to China, where she taught E.S.L in her gentle, quiet manner at two different universities. Over the years, she maintained connections with beloved students and "children of her heart" including Maggie in San Antonio, TX, Weyman in Virginia and Leona in Canada. Bee was a passionate curriculum writer, meticulously authoring numerous Bible teaching aids and manuals, which are still being used.
Bee is survived by her daughters: Joleen Basabe-Knigge (Randy Knigge), Judy Fedourich (Walt), Dawna Wagoner, brother David Cox (Vicki); Grandchildren: Jon, Andrew and Joseph Basabe, Secilia Wagoner; Great-granddaughter Ellyette Basabe; step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren; daughter of her heart Maggie Hernandez(Martin), numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, who all will miss her delicious loaves of bread. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and a sister.
Memorial Services will be held Monday, August 10th 10:30 a.m. Valley Church 2900 Life Way in Caldwell. Graveside Service at 12:30 p.m. Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Karcher Rd/ Hwy55 Caldwell. In lieu of flower: memorials may be made to Valley Church VSSM. Educational Scholarship Program, Nampa Seventh Day Adventist Community Services Program or St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Thank you to Gina Decker, Della Cobb, Joann Burnsed, Bonnie Limbert and St. Luke's Hospice for excellent care in Bee's final days.


Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 6, 2020.
