Cremation Society of Idaho
5541 West Overland Road
Boise, ID 83705
(208) 322-3590
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
the family's home
Beverly Cooper Obituary
Beverly Joan Cooper
August 11, 1931 - August 24, 2019
Beverly Joan Barnes, 88, passed away peacefully at home on August 24, 2019. Beverly was born and raised in Caldwell, Idaho along with her sisters, Betty and Carole. She graduated from Caldwell High School in 1949. On December 2, 1950 she married Boyd Glenn Cooper; they were married for nearly 69 years. With a sound head for numbers, Beverly worked for local businesses Garber Motor Company, Idaho Department Store, Rankin Insurance and D&B Supply in their bookkeeping departments. She was a charming and quick-witted woman who loved bowling, golf, bridge and was a devoted Yote fan. She loved and was loved by her husband, Boyd, daughters Christy and Sue and grandsons Randall and Max. In celebration of her life, an open house will be held at the family's home, September 3rd from 3:00 - 7:00.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019
