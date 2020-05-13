Beverly "Bev" Elaine (Smith) Morris
October 9, 1927 - May 9, 2020
Beverly passed away peacefully in her sleep during the early morning hours of Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the age of 92.
Beverly was born October 9, 1927 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Elizabeth "Betty" (Paterson) Smith and Harry Smith. She lived there until she was 7 years old, when she returned with her parents to live in East Ely, Nevada near where her parent's families lived. She was baptized in the Episcopal church.
Bev attended East Ely Grade School and White Pine High School in Ely, Nevada. She was editor of the high school yearbook and was voted "Most Outstanding Girl" in her senior year. During high school Beverly took flying lessons and received her private pilot's license. Beverly enjoyed reading, music (big bands), and playing the piano. She took lessons for several years and played the piano quite well.
After high school graduation in 1945, Beverly attended the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon and studied literature for 2 ½ years. When she moved back to the Nampa, Idaho area in the late 1940s, she attended nursing school and enjoyed it until she met Robert "Bob" Morris and subsequently married in 1950. Soon after marriage they both moved to Melba, Idaho, and began having a family. Bev enjoyed being a mom, loved having dogs for pets, and will always be remembered for being "kind and gentle." She enjoyed her family, being a homemaker, and belonged to one of the local Melba homemaker's clubs for over 40 years.
Beverly was preceded in death by her two infant brothers Harry Jr and Harold, her parents Betty and Harry Smith, her husband Robert "Bob" Morris, her infant grandson Tommy Holaday, and her cousin who became her sister Patricia "White" Steele. Beverly is survived by her children, Diane Morris, Nancy (Terry) Holaday, Paula (Garland) Kyles, Brad Morris, & Brent (Judy) Morris, her grandchildren, Jamie (Chris) Holaday-Stewart and Henry Holaday, and three great-grandchildren.
Private Graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Caldwell, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice in Beverly's name.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 13, 2020.