|
|
Beverly J Tice
January 23,1927 - January 2, 2020
Beverly Jacquelyn Tice passed away January 2nd after a brief illness just 3 weeks short of her 93rd birthday. Beverly was born to Jack and Katheryn Luton in Trail B.C. but was raised in Vancouver B.C. As a young lady visiting in Oregon, Beverly met Lloyd Tice and together would build a future and a family that would last till Lloyds passing in 2001. They raised 5 boys while living in Oregon and California before Lloyd would retire from the telephone company and move with Bev to Caldwell, Idaho in 1978. Lloyd and Beverly loved their new home and friends and cherished their golden years until Lloyd passed away after a battle with cancer. Though she missed him deeply, Beverly stayed active "piddling" in the yard, lunching and playing Bingo at the senior center, and collecting "treasures".( Peanuts, Snoopy, ect...) Although Bev loved her independence, she couldn't stay on her own forever so in 2018, she moved in with her son Bill in Granite Bay, CA. There, she enjoyed the rest of her days being loved and cared for by Bill, Abida, and her care giver, Janine. Beverly leaves behind a legacy that she and Lloyd created with their kindness, their love of family and friends, and a richness in life that was felt by anyone who knew them. Now together, Lloyd and Beverly can continue collecting treasures again. Graveside services are pending.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 11, 2020