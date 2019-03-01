Billie Joy Dill

December 18, 1934 - February 26, 2019

Billie Joy Dill, 84, passed away peacefully at a Nampa care facility on February 26, 2019. She was the 7th of 8 children, born December 18, 1934 in Rosston, OK to Owen C. and Bertha Hawes Murray.

Her family moved to Wilder, ID and then later to a farm in Homedale on the Snake River where she was raised and educated. She married Donald W. Dill on August 9, 1950 in Boise and they made their home in the Nampa area.

She clerked in several retail shops, most notably for Margaret Annons dress shop and later at Nafzigers Men's Store in Nampa.

Mom was a voracious reader; it was not uncommon for her to read several books a week. She enjoyed camping and traveling with her husband and especially in McCall with her siblings. She loved the special visits with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially the last few years as she became less mobile.

Billie is survived by three daughters; Kathy (Craig) Samson of Ponoma, CA, Terry (Butch) Myers of Caldwell, ID and Shannon (Scott) Casper of Boise, ID; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Ruby Elliott of Caldwell, Mary (Lewis D.) Turner of Rodeo, CA and Patsy (Blaine) Nelson of Ogden, UT.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, and her son, Daniel; her parents and two brothers and two sisters.

A service celebrating Billie's life will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Avenue South, Nampa, ID 83651.

We would like to thank the staff and caregivers at The Orchards of Cascadia, Complete Care of Boise and St. Luke's of Nampa for taking such great care of our mother.

Mom is now back in the embrace of her one and only…take good care of her, Dad.

To sign Billie's online guestbook or to share memories, please visit www.alsippersons.com. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary