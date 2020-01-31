|
|
Billy Ray Haws, 72, of Caldwell, died Saturday, January 25, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:30
a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Everett Building, Caldwell, under the direction of Dakan Funeral Chapel. The family will be receiving friends at 9:30 a.m. at the church prior to services. Condolences may be shared with the family and a full obituary may be read at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com.
208-459-3629
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 31, 2020