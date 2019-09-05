|
|
Bob Ellison passed away peacefully of natural causes on August 30, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born July 9, 1935 in Springfield, MO to Luther and Verna (Johnson) Ellison where he lived until 1944 when the family moved to Wilder, ID. Growing up on a farm, Bob graduated from Wilder High School in 1953 after which he joined the Army and served until 1957, including a tour in West Germany. In 1957, Bob moved to Southern California for a job opportunity where, at a dance, he met Gunda Börtlein from Schweinfurt, West Germany who was about to return to her homeland. Following a very brief courtship, Gunda stayed and married Bob. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Nampa, ID where Bob worked for Armour & Company. In Nampa, they had three children: Gina, Elaine, and Eric. Seeking better job opportunities and to fulfill his intellectual interests, Bob attended Boise State College and graduated in 1968 after which he worked for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for 28 years, retiring in Boise in 1997. In retirement, Bob and Gunda (Papa and Oma) remained in Boise and enjoyed gardening and traveling with friends. They spent many winters in their RV in Arizona and also lived in Germany for six months traveling through Europe and visiting Gunda's family. Bob remained close to several of his high school buddies until his passing.
Bob was a spiritual person and especially enjoyed reading about eastern philosophy and religion. He was an engaging conversationalist who made others laugh through irony. There was hardly ever a serious moment for grandchildren around their Papa except for discussions of their education or future. Visits from grandchildren were the highlight of Bob's life and what he cherished most in his later years.
Bob is survived by his wife of 62 years, Gunda; three children: Gina (Scott), Elaine (Nan), and Eric (Mary); 11 grandchildren: Heidi (Justin), Jake (Alicia), Allison (Joshua), Austin, Ryan, Megan (Joel), Jen (Mark), Stephanie, Samuel, Amelia, and Hattie; 2 great grandchildren: Tatum and Jett; one sister, Norma (David); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Georgia and Wanda, and brothers: Franklin and Donald.
Family and friends may visit for a memorial gathering and open house from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 8, at Accent Funeral Home, 1303 N. Main Street in Meridian. Please visit www.AccentFuneral.com to send a condolence to the Ellison family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019