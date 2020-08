Bob Kobza, 70, of Meridian, passed away on July 30, 2020. Services will be held at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, vigil services will be at 7 PM on Thursday, August 6th followed by the funeral mass at 11 AM on Friday, August 7th. Masks are required. Visit www.AccentFuneral.com to read obituary. The service can be seen virtually at https://www.facebook.com/holyapostles.church/live_videos/ Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation.2088885833