Bobbe (Brower) Pullen

October 23, 1931 - June 19, 2020

Mama was born the oldest of 7 children, in Heyburn, Idaho, to Ray & Bea Brower. Family was always more important to her than anyone, or anything else.

She was a true lover. She loved pert near everyone, & pert near everyone loved her. Especially children. She was so good with them. There was never a child that didn't love to be with Mom. Her home was always full, & she took in all who needed her. Everyone benefited from her loving, generous heart. Everyone.

She was a cheerleader all through Junior High, & High School. When she was a senior, the family moved to Fruitland, Id. for a while, where she graduated. Then she was invited to graduate in Heyburn with the friends she'd gone to school with all of her life. It tickled her to say that she graduated from High School twice!

Once out of High School, she married & had children of her own. She had a great imagination, & a fun sense of humor. Because of that we had some awesome parties growing up. One birthday party she made into a circus, complete with the cutest little monkey you ever saw! She made a monkey outfit for our baby brother, & put him in his playpen, turned upside down for a cage. He loved it! She made other "cages" out of cardboard boxes & crepe paper, all with a different (stuffed) animal inside, & lined them all up in a row against the fence. All of the neighbor kids came to our circus.

She also put on a Hobo party for us & all the neighbor kids for 3 or 4 years in a row. Everyone dressed up like hobos, including Mama. Best dressed won prizes, (excluding us). We had a campfire out back, where we sat on pieces of wood for stools, & ate Mulligan Stew from old pie tins, & drank hot chocolate from tin cans. She told exciting stories, & we had fun. Then she walked us all downtown to the movies. It was a pretty small town, & she was often the talk of it, as you can imagine! She was so clever & fun & we were lucky.

Later she moved us all to Nampa, Id., where we met Daddy (Dick Pullen). We merged families & all of us were the better off for it. Now there were 6 kids all together, 4 full time.

The folks went into business for themselves, & Mama worked her tail off, doing all the office work, taking care of employees most mornings with coffee, & sometimes breakfast, & at times helped work at the job site with physical labor, all while taking care of her home & family, & 2 grandkids, somehow making it all look easy. She was always a hard worker & kept a very clean & tidy home. If a job needed doing, she'd jump in there & get 'er done, always giving it her very best.

She was a good cook too. She could take a little bit of nothing & turn it into a yummy meal, rarely using recipes. She made the best soups, & her dumplings were so light & fluffy, they'd just melt in your mouth. We were raised on homemade bread, & to this day, I just don't enjoy anything else.

Mama loved to dance, & she was good at it. Any chance she had to go dancing, she was there. At a dance somewhere, in the house with any of us, outside. Literally any place where there was music, there was Mama, boogying her little butt off.

When us kids were all grown up, her & Daddy moved to Pollock, Id., near Riggins, where they lived for 18 years. Their dream come true! Mama loved the wild animals, & had a special way with them. They trusted her & would let her comfort them & tend to their wounds. She loved her yard & took pride in the showpiece that she made of it. With her beautiful Landscaping & the waterfalls they had on the place, people sometimes stopped & asked if they could take pictures.

Mama was fun. The kind of gal who made a bright red wedding dress for her granddaughter, just as she wanted. The kind of gal who built a snowlady in a bikini with her great granddaughter. The kind to lay in the grass with any & all of us & find pictures in the clouds. She taught 3 generations of us to enjoy & to respect nature. She taught us how to fish & how to love camping.

She was so full of fun & light & love. Oh she'd paddle your little fanny if you needed it! But she could take your broken heart & hold you close, & make you believe that everything would be alright.

The world has lost someone "oh so special". She was my first best friend, my first true love, & our beautiful Mama. We will miss her every day for the rest of our lives.

This is but small glimpse in to the life of Bobbe Pullen. A true lover.

She is preceded in death by her Mom & Dad, her sister LaVonne, her brother Kirk, her youngest son, K.C., & many other relatives. She is survived by her daughters, Danee Dunn, Cin (Bill) Fanton, her son Kurt (Raeanne) Pullen, her daughter-in-law Becky Benson, her grandkids, great grandkids, & great great grandkids, all of whom were the joys of her life. Her other siblings, Doyle (Alice) Brower, Bonnie Babcock, Terri (Johnny) Seal, Greg (Gwen) Brower, her Aunt Elma (Glen) Bixler, who was alway like a sister to her, over 100 nieces & nephews, & many more relatives. ~ Please forgive me if I've left anyone out.

There will be a celebration of life for her next spring near Riggins, in the great outdoors that she loved so much.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store