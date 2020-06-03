Bobbi Irene Gonion

July 7, 1924 - May 21, 2020

Bobbi Irene Gonion, 95, passed on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Nampa, Idaho.She was born in Montebello, California on July 7,1924.

She moved from Montebello to Boise, Idaho in 1945 where she met and married her husband of 63 years, Leon Gonion. They moved to Nampa in 1957 to establish their business, The Gonion Piano & Organ Company and to raise their children. The family enjoyed many wonderful camping and fishing trips to the Lowman and Sun Valley areas.

After they retired in the late 1970's, she enjoyed traveling with Leon throughout the Northwest visiting friends, attending Music Festivals and playing golf until Leon passed in 2010. After he passed, she continued to host family gatherings at her home, enjoyed landscaping, reading, walking, playing bridge and visiting with neighbors. Irene and Leon were also charter members of Broadmore County Club.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Gonion and her sister Doris West.

She is survived by her children: Diane Sellers of Hawaii, Edwin Gonion of Florida, Robert Gonion of Nampa and Curt Gonion of Boise and her sister Gertrube Woodall of Nampa.

She was especially proud of her grandchildren: Jenny Mattravers, James Gonion, Leon Gonion, Mary Salkield, Tamara Howard, Laura Sykes, Angela Mowinski, Brent Williams, Alan Gonion, and Angela Walker. Irene also had 14 great-grandchildren.

Irene was a woman of magnificent spirit; upbeat and cheerful.

She was greatly loved by her family and will be greatly missed. We love you Mom.

Services will be private.





