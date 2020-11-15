Bobby Leavitt
November 10, 1936 - May 12, 2020
GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN!
Bobby Leavitt was born to Franklin Ernest and Mary M Leavitt on 11/10/1936 - he really filled those 83 years full! He had one sister, Golda, that died as an infant and is survived by seven brothers: Duane, Ronald & Pat, Norman, Elden & Carol, Dale, Lister & Lynda, Frank & Cheryl, and his very special friend Roxie Gordon. He was Uncle Bobby to many nieces and nephews and to many others who just claimed him. He was born in Nevada but grew up and went to school in Homedale, he looked forward to the monthly gatherings with classmates. He worked for farmers in the Homedale area, and for Dick Rutledge at his Caldwell feedlot, then moved to a group home in Boise. He worked many places but his favorite was keeping Walmart's parking lot clean, was employee of the month and honored for his15 years of service. He enjoyed serving in University Christian Church (now Parkview Christian Church) as an Elder and in the bell choir. He competed in Special Olympics
for years and has the ribbons and medals to prove he was a winner! He won a gold medal in Bowling at the World Games. His many vacations included Disney Land, Hawaii, Alaskan cruise, Grand Ol' Opry, Seattle Mariner's game, San Diego, New York, Las Vegas, and he always looked forward to his next trip. Many thanks to all the agencies that loved on him for years, he started with the ARC his final years were with the excellent staff and activities at HISway. Graveside service was May 19, 2020 and because of the ongoing pandemic, we can not have a celebration of his life at this time. Donations would be appreciated to the folks that gave extra meaning to his life: Idaho Special Olympics
199 E 52nd St Boise ID 83714 or Parkview Christian Church 201 W Ustick Rd Meridian, ID 83646. Special thanks to Bella Vida Funeral Home for being so kind.