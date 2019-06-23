Bonnie Jolene Burns

April 8, 1950 - June 18, 2019

Bonnie Jolene Burns, 69, was born April 8, 1950 to Bob and Emilia Grim in Grand Junction, Colorado. She spent most of her youth in Grand Junction. Then after some time landed in Denver where she had her first child. There were problems with the birth and baby Sean was not expected to live. Bonnie nursed him and didn't accept the doctor's prediction. She succeeded, and he lived 41 years. He did have problems, though and never got speech. Bonnie kept working with him and then with other kids with problems. She was Special Education Aid at Bonneville HS, then Borah HS, and then was an aid at the library at Capitol HS. She was a favorite of the kids had lots of successes at getting young folks a step up onto the right path. She also had a boy, Scott, who is now a success in his profession. Fairly late in life, she became guardian/mom for Cindy, now 14 and helped her get past a bad beginning with her mom's drug issues. Her husband George also survives her.

She had a pretty hard life and has been ill for some time. She passed away in her sleep at her home in Homedale on June 18, 2019.

A view for friends and family will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2019 at Flahiff Funeral Chapel in Homedale.