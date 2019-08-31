|
|
Bonnie L. Casper
September 4, 1932 - August 20, 2019
Bonnie Lou Casper, 86, of Caldwell, passed away on August 20th, 2019. Please refer to Flahiff Funeral Home for more information.
Bonnie Lou Casper, 86, of Caldwell, passed away on August 20th, 2019. Bonnie was born to the late Seymour and Kathleen Francis in Valley Center, KS, on September 4th, 1932. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Tomlinson of Puyallup, WA. She is also survived by five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Significantly evident in her last days, Bonnie was a reverent woman blessed with traditionally rich family-oriented sensibilities, and it was truly the light of her faith and loved ones that guided her until her last rest. She will be dearly missed. Please refer to Flahiff Funeral Home for more information. Friends can share a memory of Bonnie at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 31, 2019