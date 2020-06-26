Bonnie Ann GrayOctober 29, 1944 - June 21, 2020Bonita "Bonnie" Ann Gray, 75, of Nampa, passed away Sunday June 21, 2020 in NampaBonnie was born in Nampa, Idaho on October 29, 1944 and attended Caldwell schools, graduating from Caldwell High School in 1963, She married Jim Schimmels in September of 1963. They had 3 Children, Son Mark in 1964, son Tim in 1966 and daughter Lena in 1968. They later divorced. She married Bert Gray Jr. in 1988.Bonnie worked several years for the Canyon Area United Way and later for the Caldwell Meals on Wheels. She was also an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary for several years. She served in various positions at both the local and state levels, was past Idaho State Auxiliary president.Bonnie enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and enjoying the outdoors. She spent many summers with Bert in the Idaho wilderness. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also shared a special bond with her twin brothers, Tom and Jim- who were born on her 10th birthday.She was preceded in death by her husband Bert Gray Jr., her father William "Stan" Dorsey, her mother Donna Dorsey, brother Tom Dorsey , granddaughter Lyla Schimmels and nephew Paul Dorsey.Bonnie is survived by her 3 children, Mark (Lisa) Schimmels, Tim (Lisa) Schimmels, and Lena Amoah. She is also survived by her brother Jim (Holly) Dorsey, her sister Joyce Walker, 12 grandchildren and 11 great grand children.Memorial Services will e held at the Dakan Funeral Chapel on Friday, June 26 at 11:00 am. Internment will Follow in New Plymouth at 2:00 pm