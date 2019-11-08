|
Bonnie June Hild
November 8, 1935 - November 5, 2019
Bonnie June Hild, age 83, of Fruitland, died Tuesday November 5, 2019 at home after a brief battle with cancer surrounded by her loved ones in Fruitland, ID. Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday November 9, 2019 at Roswell Cemetery in Parma, Idaho. Pastor Doug Hezeltine will conduct the service. Condolence may be made to Bonnie's family at www.shaffer-jensenchapel.com. Funeral services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Fruitland.
Bonnie was born November 8, 1935 in Hartville, Missouri to John & Nellie (Crawford) Lee. They later made their way to Idaho, where she raised and attended school.
She married Bob Hild shortly after graduating. After several moves they ended up in Fruitland where she resided for the next 58 years. Bob and Bonnie had three daughters.
She was a homemaker until her children were older and then went to work at Sedlemayer Drug and McCrea Heating & Plumbing as a bookkeeper.
Bonnie was an avid bridge player and enjoyed league bowling. She was always ready for a trip to Wildhorse to play the slots. She was a big sports fan and particularly loved watching the grandkids compete.
She is survived by her daughters, Cheri (Dave) Tuning, Teri (Blaine) May, and Sandy (Steve) Walker; six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Joan and husband Bob.
Donations can be made to St. Jude's Children's Research at 5201 Blue Lagoon Dr. Miami, FL 33126
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 8, 2019