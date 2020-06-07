Bonnie Knight Jemmett
November 23, 1926 - May 26, 2020
Our beautiful, talented Mother passed away Tuesday afternoon, May 26, 2020, at the age of 93. Her passing was peaceful and not unexpected as she had continued to grow more frail over the last several months. We picture her standing patiently at heaven's door, her purse on her arm, ready to go and not wanting anyone having to wait for her.
Bonnie Beatrice Knight Jemmett was born November 23, 1926, in New Plymouth, Idaho, to Clarence Ray Knight and Viola Mary Ransom Knight. She married her childhood sweetheart, Boyd Edward Jemmett on June 13, 1943, in Parma Idaho, and their love story continued for 63 years until Boyd's passing in 2006. Together they raised five kids, six dawgs and sundry other livestock, beautiful gardens and not a great deal of hell. They were sensible, stable, but not boring.
Besides her husband, Boyd, Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Lois, Bill, Buck (Gertrude) and Terry. Of that generation, she is survived only by her sisters-in-law, Sara Lou Knight and Jeri Knight.
Also surviving are her daughters, Judith Jemmett, Doralee Bean (Larry), Claire Fernandez (Chuck), and her sons, Daryl (Sybil) and Wes (Stephanie). The lineage continues with 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren (with one more on the way), and one great great-granddaughter. The Jemmett and Knight clans are large with many, many nieces, nephews, grands and greats, in-laws and out-laws, all whom she dearly loved.
A memorial service and celebration of Bonnie's life will be held at some future date when we can all safely gather in health and happiness - not in grief or sadness so great was Bonnie's faith: death was not to be feared. She lived a long and fruitful life, a happy life filled with adventure, travel, music, literature, learning, and most of all love. We will miss her. She was a truly gracious and inspiring lady. We love her, but she loved us first.
If desired, contributions in Bonnie's name can be made to Wasatch Presbyterian Church, Salt Lake City, Utah, or to a charity of one's choosing. http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/bonnie-knight-jemmett/
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.