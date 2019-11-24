|
Bonnie Marie Rodwell
May 21, 1924 - November 13, 2019
Bonnie Marie Perkins Rodwell, 95, passed away November 13, 2019.
Bonnie was born May 21, 1924 in Sutherland, Nebraska to E.V. Perkins and Grace Hayden Perkins, the ninth of ten children. In 1930 the family moved to California looking for work and finally settled in Nampa, Idaho. Bonnie attended Lakeview Grade School, Central Junior High and Nampa High School graduating in 1943.
She was an accomplished vocalist and was later a member of the Majors and Minors as a soprano. On December 11, 1943 she married her high school sweetheart, Gene Rodwell. She lived in Moscow, Idaho while Gene attended the University of Idaho. In 1949 they moved back to Nampa. They had three children, Danny, in 1948, Monte in 1955, and Gena in 1957. Bonnie worked as a cook for Nampa School District.
Gene and Bonnie spent many years dividing their time between their cabin at Warm Lake in the summer and Bouse, Arizona in the winter. Bonnie was an excellent cook and was known for her cinnamon rolls and homemade noodles. She enjoyed oil painting, crafts and spending time with her grandchildren and attending their many activities.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gene, her mother and father and her nine siblings.
She is survived by her children, Danny (Christine) Rodwell of Nampa, Monte Rodwell of Wilder, and Gena (Mark) Harris of Boise; Nine grandchildren, Patrick (Sara), Andrew (Alisha), Jacob, Kimberly, Benjamin (Sara), Laura, Hailey (Jesse), Stolle, Graycee; and three great grandchildren, Parker, Ivy and Hayes and numerous nieces and nephews.
As requested by Bonnie no service will be held. A Family Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. The family would like to thank Dr. Lewis and Beehive Home, Meridian for their care.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019