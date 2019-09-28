Home

Cremation Society of Idaho
5541 West Overland Road
Boise, ID 83705
(208) 322-3590
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Simplot Hall on the C of I campus
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Simplot Hall on the C of I campus
Boyd Glenn Cooper
February 22, 1927 - September 22, 2019
Boyd Glenn Cooper was born in Rexburg, Idaho to Selden Glenn and Ruby Carol Cooper in 1927. He was the oldest of four boys, Boyd, Gary, Colin and Rick. The family moved to Boise where Boyd attended Middle and Junior High School. They then moved to Vale where he graduated High School in 1945. He joined the Army during World War II and was eventually stationed in Panama. After his time in the service, he moved to Caldwell where his oldest and dearest friend, Bill Garber lived. He attended the College of Idaho and graduated with a BA in 1951. He married the love of his live, Beverly J. Barnes on December 28, 1950 and they were happily married for 68 years. They had two daughters, Christine and Susan. Boyd spent his entire working career in the shoe business managing and then owning Garber Shoe Stores in the Treasure Valley and beyond. BOYD LOVED LIFE! Always a smile on his face and a salty story. He enjoyed skiing, golfing, poker and all things Yote athletics. He loved his family and especially adored his two grandsons, Randall and Maxwell. A celebration of his life will be held at Simplot Hall on the C of I campus Friday, October 18th starting at 3 PM. At 4 PM there will be a short tribute and color-guard presentation. A reception will follow. Please wear your Yote gear or purple if you can. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the College of Idaho in his name.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 28, 2019
