Bradley James Moore
August 7, 1946 - December 2, 2019
On Monday, December 2, 2019, Brad Moore, a well-loved husband, brother, father, uncle, and grandfather passed away at the age of 73 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Brad was born on August 7, 1946 in Powell, Wyoming to Hank Moore and Estella Fitzgerald. At the age of 18 he proudly joined the United States Navy as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Diver. Brad's intelligence and desire to learn led him towards a fulfilling career in working with small and large machinery.
Brad enjoyed fishing and camping often finding himself scouting new fishing and camping areas everywhere he went. He also enjoyed fixing older cars and was an avid animal lover. Brad was a funny, kind, selfless, compassionate man who would do anything to help those he loved.
Brad is survived by his wife Ronna, his sister Melody, his two daughters, Stella and Jo, his two step sons, Brian and Levi, his nephew Hank, his three grandsons Kyle, Austin, and Ty and his great granddaughter Elliana.
Per his request there will be no service.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019