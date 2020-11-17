Brandon Wade DavisAugust 2, 1983 - November 8, 2020Brandon Davis passed away on November 8, 2020. He was born in Boise, Idaho. Just days after he was born his family journeyed to Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Shortly after his father received new orders and was stationed overseas at Bad Hersfeld, Germany. He spent the first three years of his life there and then returned to the Treasure Valley. He spent his life loving and caring for all around him. He had a heart for service and was involved in the Hays Shelter Home in Boise, and became an advocate for troubled and suicidal teens. He joined the Army at an early age and served his country with pride and honor in Iraq. After his active duty service was complete, he continued service in the Reserves and worked as a mechanic at Gowen Field.After leaving service he met the love of his life, his wife Anne Smith. They were married and had one child, Gabriel. Those who knew Brandon, know he would do anything for a friend. He would also do whatever he could to help a stranger in need. He loved motorcycles, old cars, and reading up on any and every new scientific discovery. He loved to cook, and draw. He could rattle off all sorts of comic book or mythological trivia at the drop of a hat. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.He is survived by his spouse, Anne Smith Davis, and children Evelyn Rose and Gabriel Davis. Parents Richard Davis and Jody Shannon. Siblings Rhiannon Way (children Austin McCormick and Syndi Way), Hannah Coleman (spouse Ryan Coleman, child Willow Coleman).Brandon will be interred at the Idaho Veterans Cemetery.