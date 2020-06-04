Breeanna Dee Ames

February 27, 1992 - March 8th 2020

Bree Ames Passed away of natural causes after a short illness. She was born in Nampa Idaho and lived her whole life with her parents in the Caldwell area. She attended Middleton schools where she made many friends and graduated with a special diploma in 2012 Bree was born with many birth defects and although often painful she managed to laugh and love through it all. She was a peter pan child, small in stature, with a young brain that would never grow up. In spite of that she made many friends, and collected Aunties all across the country and faraway lands. She loved going on road trips with her Mom and mama Kaff to meet all the Aunties. A teasing glint in her bright blue eyes, and a giggle that could light up the world brought love and joy to her family. She loved her sisters, brother and Dad so very much. Although she is flying with the angels, happy and healthy we will miss her always. Bree is survived by her parents Ralph and Letty Ames, 2 Sisters and a brother Angie (Matt) Taylor, Misty Greathouse and Ryan Ames.Her Grandparents Bob and Linda Watkins. Aunts and uncles Lorri (Scott) Krause, Will(Rasha) Marchant, Neva Scott, Gary Lies, Jim and Kathy Watkins, Diana (Archie) Combs, Bob (Pam) Watkins and Nancy (Rene) Castro Great Uncles and aunts Rick ( Angie) Carver, Ron (Linda) Carver and Betty Johnson. Many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in Death by her grandparents Floyd and Verda Ames and Bobbi and Mike Marchant, Uncle Mike Marchant and Aunt Linda Lies. A potluck is planned on June 21st at the Middleton Place Park, corner of Hudson and 75 Marjorie Ave right off of Hwy 44 in Middleton from 1-5. We hope to see many family and friends. Please contribute a dish.





