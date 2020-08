Brenda Sue Lynch, 67, of Nampa, was called to rest April 11, 2020, peacefully with her children by her side. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at First Christian Church, Nampa, ID. In place of flowers, you are welcome to contribute in Brenda's name to the First Christian Church Memorial Fund, Cascade Christian Church Camp, or a charity of choice