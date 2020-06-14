Brenda J. Zimmerman
April 30, 1949 - June 3, 2020
Brenda J. Zimmerman, 71, of Nampa, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was born in Lusk, WY on April 30, 1949 to Garry and Maxine Paisley. In 1969 Brenda and Jim Zimmerman were married as young sweethearts. She and Jim were blessed with a marriage of 46 years before Jim's passing in 2015. She is survived by their two sons, Cody (Karrie) Zimmerman of Cheyenne, WY and Brad (Chrissy) Zimmerman of Meridian, ID; five grandchildren, Tanner Eslick, Terisa Zimmerman, Dalton Zimmerman, Cole Zimmerman, and Taylor Zimmerman and 7 great grandchildren. Brenda was preceded in death by her Father and mother, husband, Jim and granddaughter, Brook Ann. Brenda was the heart and soul of the family, always a kind word, gentle smile and a warm hug. She was an idol of strength, courage and family throughout her life. Her battle with cancer was no different… No one fights alone! Fight! Fight! Fight!
You may have lost your battle with cancer, but you are still our HERO!
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel. A celebration of life will be held at her son's home in Meridian after the services. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.