Brenda Zimmerman
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda J. Zimmerman
April 30, 1949 - June 3, 2020
Brenda J. Zimmerman, 71, of Nampa, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was born in Lusk, WY on April 30, 1949 to Garry and Maxine Paisley. In 1969 Brenda and Jim Zimmerman were married as young sweethearts. She and Jim were blessed with a marriage of 46 years before Jim's passing in 2015. She is survived by their two sons, Cody (Karrie) Zimmerman of Cheyenne, WY and Brad (Chrissy) Zimmerman of Meridian, ID; five grandchildren, Tanner Eslick, Terisa Zimmerman, Dalton Zimmerman, Cole Zimmerman, and Taylor Zimmerman and 7 great grandchildren. Brenda was preceded in death by her Father and mother, husband, Jim and granddaughter, Brook Ann. Brenda was the heart and soul of the family, always a kind word, gentle smile and a warm hug. She was an idol of strength, courage and family throughout her life. Her battle with cancer was no different… No one fights alone! Fight! Fight! Fight!
You may have lost your battle with cancer, but you are still our HERO!
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel. A celebration of life will be held at her son's home in Meridian after the services. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Nampa Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nampa Funeral Home
415 12th Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 442-8171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved